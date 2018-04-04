PRICE, Patricia M. (Murphy)

PRICE - Patricia M. (nee Murphy)

Age 82, formerly of North Tonawanda, passed away on April 3, 2018 at Beechwood Homes in Getzville. Wife of the late Ralph J. Price and mother of the late Claudia Bunny. Survived by her daughters, Ellen (Michael) Johnston, Maureen Lapham and Diane (late Lyle) Doody and her son-in-law, Daniel Bunny. Also survived by eleven grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 3 nephews. Predeceased by her brother, James F. Murphy and her sister, Helen Jean Allender. Mrs. Price worked as a telephone operator for 10 years at the New York Telephone Co. and then as a purchasing clerk for 14 years at Durez Chemical. She was a Life Member of the Dom Polski Social Club, a former member of Our Lady of Czestochowa and enjoyed bowling in her earlier years. Friends may call on Thursday from 3 until 7 PM at the LABUDA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 356 Portage Rd., Niagara Falls, (716) 284-1573. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 259 Fourth Street, Niagara Falls, with Rev. Jacek P. Mazur officiating. Interment in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston.