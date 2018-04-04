Pierleoni to speak at LOTSA meeting April 12

One of the top tournament fishermen in the Great Lakes, Capt. Vince Pierleoni with Team Thrillseeker, will be the featured speaker when the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) starts the group’s monthly meetings back up on April 12.

Pierleoni will focus his talk on spring king fishing as it relates to tournaments and his home port of Olcott. This is one of the best places to be on the Great Lakes for spring salmon fishing. However, he travels the tourney circuit seeking out competitions and fares quite well. For example, in the Lake Ontario Pro-Am Circuit, Pierleoni has 12 Professional wins in addition to six Challenge Cup victories in his 30-plus years of chartering on the lake.

Also speaking during the meeting will be Shawn Considine from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, answering questions about the laws and requirements when crossing over to fish in Canadian waters. The meeting is held at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, at 7 p.m. For more information visit the group’s website at lotsa1.org.