Part of Northland Ave. closed for streetscape project at new workforce center

Part of Northland Avenue has been closed beginning Wednesday as work continues on a nearly $6 million streetscape project.

Northland will be closed to automobile traffic between Fillmore Avenue and Grider Street for preliminary work, with construction scheduled to begin Monday.

The Northland Avenue Streetscape Project includes street paving, new curbs and sidewalks, LED street lights and tree plantings. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The streetscape project is part of the $70 million Northland Workforce Training Center to be located in a 235,000-square-foot building at 683 Northland, alongside Buffalo Manufacturing Works and other tenants.

The center is scheduled to be completed by late fall of this year.