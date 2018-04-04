Outdoors Calendar

April 6 -- Start of the Alden Rod & Gun Club's spring trap league that runs through June 15. The club is located at 12 County Line Road. Sign-up time is 6-9 p.m. every Friday. Shooting available on Wednesdays starting May 2, sign-up 12-2 p.m. Call Tom Ess at 431-9292

April 6-8 – Wilson Bullhead Derby in Niagara County waters sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. Derby starts 5 p.m. April 6 and ends at 1 p.m. on April 8. Weigh station open April 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at CMC Auto in Wilson or the Slippery Sinker in Olcott. Call Eric at 628-6078 for more info.

April 7 – Big Wheels Bicycle Club open house at Zion United Church of Christ, corner of Koenig Circle and Parker Boulevard, Town of Tonawanda, 1-3 p.m. Call Karen at 308-4127 or Barbara at 625-8308. www.bigwheelsbikeclub.com

April 7 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s annual pen rearing gathering at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott to prepare for receiving fish, 9:30 a.m.

April 7 – Fly Fishing 101 classes at Orvis Buffalo, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Preregister at www.orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200. There are also classes April 14, 21 and 28.

April 7 – Birding by car at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Cayuga Overlook along Route 77. Call 585-948-5445 for more info.

April 7 – Outdoor Flea Market with hunting, fishing and camping merchandise hosted by Taar Fishing at Lakeview Fire Hall. Contact Bruce Kowalski at 359-5733 for more information.

April 7 – Saw-whet Owl Search at Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, N. Java, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with naturalist Tom Kerr. Pre-registration required. Cost is $5. Call 585-457-3228.

April 7 – Springtime Bluebird Walk at Evangola State Park, 10 a.m. to noon. Contact 549-1050 to register.

April 8 – Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual banquet at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Hall, 3:30 p.m. Call Pam Lederhouse at 791-3151.

April 10 – Niagara County 2A Forum meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson, 7 p.m.

April 12 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting , 7 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. Speaker theme will be on tournament spring king techniques.

April 12 – State of Lake Erie sponsored by NY Sea Grant at Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, 7 p.m.

April 13 – Oak Orchard National Wildlife Turkey Federation Banquet at the Carlton Fire Department Rec Hall, 5:30 p.m. Call Bob St. John at 585-682-4495 for more info.

April 13 – Evening peeper prowl at Evangola State Park, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Contact 549-1050 to register.

April 14 – Spring Waterfowl ID at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, Casey Road, Alabama, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Preregister at 585-948-5445.

April 14 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs Annual Awards Banquet at Terry’s Corners VFC, Route 77, Lockport, 5 p.m. Call Dave Whitt at 754-2133 for tickets.

April 14 – Niagara Frontier Chapter, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet at Samuel’s Grande manor, 8750 Main St., Williamsville, 5 p.m. Call 462-8126 for more information.

April 14 – Junior Audubon Club Hamburg Hawk Watch, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For kids 8 to 14. Call 585-457-3228 to preregister.

April 14 – Guide to Nature Photography with Bob Hazen, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. Register at 585-948-5445.

April 14-15 – Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Sportsmen’s Show at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Jim at 938-6928 for more info.

April 14-15 – Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club Alaskan Wild Animal Shoot, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Nadine Fulle at 427-9076.

April 15 – Snow goose season closes.

April 18 – 2 the Outdoor Environmental Forum “Sacred Land: A Native View of the Earth” at Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. An evening with Seneca and Algonquin elders. For more information contact Terry Belke at terry.belke@wgrz.com.

April 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly general membership meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, 7:30 p.m. A representative from Bay Rat Lures will be speaking.

April 19 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion Post #735 on Legion Drive, West Seneca. Meeting begins with fly tying at 6 p.m. followed by a business meeting starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker is Geoff Hintz from the Army Corp of Engineers, who will speak on the Springville Dam Project. Public is invited. For further information, call 675-4766.

April 20 – Sunset Saunter, Knox Farm State Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call to register at 549-1050.

April 20 – Buckhorn Night Swamp People at Buckhorn Island State Park from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

April 21 – Tortoise and Hare 5K Race and Fun Run at Chestnut Ridge Park, 9 a.m., to benefit Earth Spirit Educational Services. Cost is $30 for adults before April 1, $35 after. Children/students are $20 before April 1, $25 after. Call 941-6267 for more info.

April 21 – Niagara Frontier Friends of the NRA Banquet at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew, 5 p.m. Call 870-6871 for more info.

April 21 – Lake Erie Outdoor and Fishing Show, Clarion Hotel and Marina, Dunkirk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Karen at 679-6030 for more info.

April 21 – ABS Boat Safely Class with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort Niagara Officer’s Club. Call Martin at 390-7727 for more info or to register.

April 21 – New York State Conservation Council Benefit for Region 9 at the Southtowns Walleye Club, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ticket cost is $20. Sponsored by the Western NY Environmental Federation.

April 21 – Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo Annual Outdoor Gear and Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more info call Willie Sieber at 260-3240.

April 21 – ABS Boating Safety Class at the Fort Niagara Officer’s Club, Youngstown, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Martin Laufer at 390-7727 to preregister.

April 21 – Earth Day celebrations at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Dr., Depew including woods walk at 11 a.m. and Birding 101 class No. 4 at 2:30 p.m. Call 683-5959 for more info.

April 21 – North Tonawanda Audubon Preserve Shoreline Sweep from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://bnwaterkeeper.org/programs/cleanup/

April 23 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Beattie and Dysinger Road, Lockport, 7 p.m.

April 26 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at West Falls Conservation Club, 55 Bridge St., West Falls, 7 p.m.

April 28 – NYS Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame Annual Induction Ceremony at Theodore’s Restaurant (formerly the Rusty Rail Restaurant), 3231 Seneca Turnpike (Route 5), Canastota, 6 p.m. Call Scott Faulkner for tickets at 315-829-3588. Cost is $25.

April 28 – Peregrine falcons of Buffalo tour with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr. Pre-registration is required by calling 585-457-3228.

April 28 – Spring into Nature Festival at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge at the visitors center on Casey Road, Alabama from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 28-29 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg, 9 a.m. each day. $7 admission. For more information go to www.nfgshows.com.