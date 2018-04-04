Northwest Bank names Hamister to lead New York operations

Northwest Bank has hired Rick Hamister, a KeyBank vice president who has a long banking resume, to lead its operations in New York state.

Hamister was named president of Northwest's New York Region, a territory that includes its Buffalo Niagara operations. That position recently became vacant when the Pennsylvania-based bank promoted John Golding to executive vice president of business development, giving Golding a broader role at Northwest.

Hamister steps into the job as Northwest has taken on a higher profile in the region after acquiring 18 former First Niagara Bank branches in 2016. Northwest now ranks No. 4 in deposit market share in the Buffalo Niagara region.

"Rick's insight and energy will ensure that we continue to build upon the momentum we've established across Western New York," said Steve Fisher, Northwest's chief revenue officer.

Northwest's New York Region consists of 34 full-service offices in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Monroe counties.

Hamister, an Orchard Park native, was hired by First Niagara Bank in 2005, and he joined Key after the Cleveland-based bank bought First Niagara in 2016. He was most recently a vice president with Key's private bank.

The Canisius College graduate also previously was executive vice president for the Hamister Group, and prior to that he worked for M&T Bank for 10 years. His cousin, Mark, is a well-known local businessman.

Northwest last year opened a regional headquarters in Amherst. The bank plans to open a branch later this year on the East Side on Jefferson Avenue, and is supporting a financial education center in conjunction with People Inc. that will also open on Jefferson.