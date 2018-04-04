NICOTERA, Donald

NICOTERA - Donald Of Hamburg, NY, March 31, 2018. Beloved husband of Lurene (nee Cooledge). Dedicated father of Thomas, Michael (Kathy), Mary, Pamela, Domenic (Beth), Mark Angelo (Pam) and James Angelo. Dear brother of late Flora (late Vincent) Dinnocenzo, late Lillian Gustaffaro and late Frank Nicotera. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donald worked for many years as a consultant engineer for the city of Port Orange, FL. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 AM, Friday, April 6th at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg NY. Arrangements entrusted to O'Connell - Murphy Funeral Home.