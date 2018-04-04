Niagara County Second Amendment Forum set for April 10

The Niagara County Second Amendment Forum (the organization that replaced SCOPE in Niagara County) will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. April 10 at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson. Guest speaker will be Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski giving an update on pistol permit recertification and the SAFE Act.

John Ariola is a second speaker, educating the public on the U.S. Constitution and the vision that our forefathers pushed forward. There will also be a discussion on the recent Lewiston Forum on School Safety that was held March 23.