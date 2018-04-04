MYCEK, Charlotte A. (Utnik)

MYCEK - Charlotte A. (nee Utnik)

April 2, 2018, at age 92; beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Barbara (James) Pajak, John (Maureen) Mycek and William (Tiffany) Mycek; loving grandmother of Jaclynn (John) Pajak, Valerie (William) Sargent, Lindsay (Sean) Caulfield, Andrew, Aaron, Cayden and Kendall Mycek; great-grandmother of Alex and Milena Sargent; dear sister of Adele (Felix) Podkowa, Freda (Richard) Kijanka, Richard (Ceil) and the late Lottie (Ted) Sciog, Irene (Frank) Domaracki, Henry (Dorothy), Wanda (Richard) Piontek, Casey (Jane), Helen (Stanley) Osiadlo and Eugene (Angie) Utnik; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday, 9 AM and Assumption Church at 9:30. Friends invited. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 PM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Charlotte was the owner/operator of Mycek's Deli. Donations to Assumption Church Preservation Fund are preferred. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com