MORREALE - Marcus G. Age 55, passed away on Good Friday, March 30, 2018, in Niagara Falls, NY, where he lived with his aunt and uncle, Theresa and Sam Baiera. Marcus was the father of Andrea and Christina; son of Angelo and Shirley Morreale of New Jersey; brother of Monique (Christifer) Delguidice; uncle to Lillian and Vivian; and cherished friend of Susan Keran. He is also survived by many cousins, relatives and friends. Marcus was a licensed CPA and was employed as a developer for the City of Niagara Falls. Funeral Services and interment will be held in New Jersey at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.