MOORE, Carol A. (Kurkowski)

Age 80, of the Tonawanda's, March 30, 2018. Loving mother of Mark R. Moore and dear cousin of Bette Joyce (Lloyd) Smith and Joan M. (late Frederick) Frank. Carol was a lifelong active member of Salem United Church of Christ and was a member and Grand Matron of the Order of the Easter Star. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 7th at 11 AM in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan Street in Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Salem United Church of Christ. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY.