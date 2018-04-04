Meth, rifle recovered as 4 arrested in Cattaraugus County raid

Four people were arrested Tuesday following a raid at a Cattaraugus County home in which police found methamphetamine and a defaced rifle, according to the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

Authorities raided a house at about 5:30 p.m. on Five Mile Road in Humphrey. Five grams of meth, items used to make the drug and a .22-caliber rifle were confiscated, the task force said in a news release.

Jeremy T. Greene, 44, of Olean; Jamie P. Green, 42, of Humphrey; and Gregory D. Long, 41, of Humphrey, were charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing methamphetamine. James D. Long, 66, of Humphrey, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.