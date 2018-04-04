MAGES, Robert E.

MAGES - Robert E. April 2, 2018, age 74. Beloved father of Deborah (Russ) Borne; cherished grandfather of David (Amber), Brian, and Terrence Morath and several great-grandchildren; caring brother of Carol Graziano, James (Donna) Mages and the late Dorothy (survived by James) Piazzo; predeceased by the love of his life Patricia Fichtner and survived by her five children, 12 grandchildren and their families; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY at 9:30 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.amigone.com