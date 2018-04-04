LOVE, LaVerne

LOVE - LaVerne Of Lancaster, NY, April 1, 2018; beloved husband of the late Lucille (Angelo); loving father of Thomas, Kathy (Tony) Vella and Linda (Steve) Pruski; grandfather of Kevin (Amanda), Adam (Victoria), Christopher and Michael; great-grandfather of Zoey, Adriana, Joshua and Jacob; also predeceased by brothers and sisters. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, 158 Laverak Ave., Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. LaVerne was a church member for 55 years, retired from National Fuel Gas after 38 years and a member of the Protective Hose Company for 40+ years.