Letter: Trump dodged the draft, Obama served community

Trump dodged the draft, Obama served community

The March 22 letter writer defending the morally bankrupt, cowardly, draft-dodging President Trump questions why President Barack Obama did not serve in the military. Unlike Trump, there was no draft in effect for Obama to be subject to or avoid. He spent his time organizing programs to improve the civil rights and quality of life for people who needed a leg up.

Trump used family influence, educational deferments and finally “trumped-up” claims of bone spurs to avoid serving his country when called. At the same time, he was able to play tennis, golf and other sports on the same feet that could not march to duty.

As a corpsman with the 3rd Battalion 5th Marines in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, I fought alongside Marines with injuries far more serious than bone spurs who refused to leave the front lines.

God bless them and shame on Trump and the letter writer.

Rich Cowell

Founding member, Aurora Vietnam vets

Tonawanda