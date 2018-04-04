Letter: Planned Union Block building offers plenty of opportunities

Planned Union Block building offers plenty of opportunities

It has been suggested that there be museums about local black history relating to the canal and Inner Harbor districts located in the proposed Union Block building. I second that, and suggest that the Jefferson Avenue Heritage Gallery on the East Side, which tells that and other black history not told in the existing Buffalo Harbor Museum, move there on one floor, while the latter museum move to another floor, in addition to the proposed event and meeting spaces there.

The current locations of both existing museums, wonderful as they are, are obscure and visitors to walk up flights of stairs. The current Buffalo Harbor Museum, meanwhile, could be converted into a deli and bakery as suggested by community activist Tim Tielman, with elevators installed for accessibility.

Plan B for the new Metro Rail extension to the DL&W Terminal for an outdoor station for the KeyBank Center should be implemented, as it cannot be “coatless” with one needing a coat or jacket to board the trains bound for there at any other station. This and the current location of the Buffalo Convention Center, Terminals A and B and the current Main Place Mall could all be possible locations for the proposed Buffalo Hall of Fame/BFLO Experience and its components, as could the proposed North American Museum of Sport and Culture that the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester should dust off, even without an unnecessary new Bills stadium. Either of the two former Ford plant terminals could also be demolished for a new convention center.

Also, either the Main Place Mall or the DL&W Terminal could be a new space to combine the stores and restaurants remaining in the mall with the businesses currently located in the Broadway Market.

Kevin Yost

Henrietta