Letter: Many wish Trump would join staffers and depart

Many wish Trump would join staffers and depart

With the recent hirings and firings in the White House, it is like a revolving door. This administration is in such disarray it is more than alarming. We have a chaotic president who continues to disrupt the White House, like a bull in a china shop. The old saying, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out” certainly applies to President Trump and this White House administration.

John Jendrysek

Orchard Park