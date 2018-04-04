Letter: It’s time for News to stop coverage of abusive priests

It’s time for News to stop coverage of abusive priests

The Buffalo News’ obsession with abusive Catholic priests has gone on too long and too far. It is a prime example of what a friend of mine calls the last politically correct bias – anti-Catholicism. Why no series on clerics from other religious denominations? Why no daily installment, multiweek series on abusive teachers?

While there is serious damage done to individuals in this case, the reportage is out of proportion to the damage to the community. In fact, this over-the-top sensationalism does damage of its own, eroding the morale of good Catholic priests (the majority of them) as well as faithful parishioners. Enough already.

Larry Brooks

Buffalo