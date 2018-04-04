Share this article

Latest rainfall totals for WNY

Some spots in Western New York have gotten more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the communities that got the most:

  • North Collins – 1.52"
  • Orchard Park – 1.52"
  • Eden – 1.43"
  • Brocton – 1.32"
  • Alden – 1.24"
  • Gowanda – 1.16"
  • Mayville – 1.12"
  • East Aurora – 1.12"
  • Warsaw – 1.1"
  • Wales – 1.04"

Rainfall total reports were made around 8 a.m. Wednesday. (See all the totals from the weather service here.)

Nearly 3,000 without power in Erie County

