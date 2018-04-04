KOLENKO, Edward M.

KOLENKO - Edward M. March 29, 2018 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband for 59 years to the late Patricia; loving father of Patricia Raiff, Robert (Jamie) and the late James Kolenko; survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Friday at 9:30am at Elmlawn Memorial Park (Delaware and Brighten Rd.) Please assemble at cemetery office. Share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com