KADISH, Sheila

KADISH - Sheila April 2, 2018. Beloved wife of Melvin "Mendy" Kadish; loving mother of Dale (Candace) and Keith (Pamela) Kadish and Lisa (Scott) Colby; sister of Beth (Sanford) Hoffman and the late Richard Rapport; devoted grandmother of Corey (Megan), Amanda, Jaclyn, Marc and Courtney Kadish, Tristan and Braden Colby, Angela Golibersuch and Mandy Anstett; also survived by two great-grandchildren. Funeral Services Thursday 11AM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Kidney Foundation. The family will be receiving friends Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 PM at Lisa and Scott's residence. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com