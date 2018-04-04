Share this article

Jim Kelly endured nearly a 12-hour surgery Wednesday to treat the recurrence of his oral cancer.

Jill Kelly Instagram photo shows Jim Kelly standing and giving hugs

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly continues his recovery at a New York City hospital following jaw reconstructive surgery brought on by the return of oral cancer.

Jill Kelly posted a photo on Instagram late Tuesday night of Kelly standing and hugging her on his sixth night in the intensive care unit.

Jim Kelly endured 12 hours of surgery last Wednesday and is expected to remain in the hospital for two weeks.

Jim Kelly's doctor explains jaw reconstruction procedure

