Jeff Miers' Playlist: Lake Street Dive, Leon Bridges, Nels Cline

Lake Street Dive, "I Can Change"

Gorgeous. A blend of soulful pop, folk, elements of indie rock, and sublime singing.

Chris Cogburn/Ingebrigt Haker Flaten/Bob Hoffnar/Henry Kaiser, "Las Montanas de Excesos"

Some forward looking, exploratory instrumental rock music that borders on avant garde free-form, but boasts passages of striking beauty. Avoid if you don’t like weird music.

Leon Bridges, "Bet It Ain't Worth the Hand"

Elegant, falsetto-laden modern soul. Lord, this man can sing.

The Nels Cline 4, "Imperfect 10"

Erstwhile Wilco guitarist Cline is joined by fellow six-string visionary Julian Lage, bassist Scott Colley and drummer Tom Rainey for a dizzying tune that offers a twisted funk groove and snaky jazz lines.

Ray LaMontagne, "Such A Simple Thing"

First single from forthcoming album offers the LaMontagne we fell in love with on "Ouroboros" - sublime melody, beautiful singing, sparse, supple, haunted-sounding accompaniment.