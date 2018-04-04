Jamestown Police plan to charge individual in connection with dog's hanging

The Jamestown Police Wednesday announced plans to charge an individual in connection with a dog that was found hanging Monday night on Hallock Street, according to Jamestown Police.

The individual's name was withheld Wednesday in anticipation of the individual's arraignment Thursday, Jamestown Police said.

During their investigation, Jamestown Police said they received many tips about the alleged incident and donations from the public seeking to establish a reward for information leading to an arrest or for contribution to one or more animal causes.

Jamestown Police requested that any subsequent donations be made directly to local SPCAs or the Pick of the Litter animal shelter in Falconer.