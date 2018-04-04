HODUR, Dennis L.

HODUR - Dennis L. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on April 1, 2018. Devoted father of Dennis (Melissa) Krieger, Denise Hodur (Melvin), Ann Marie (Jay) Sikora, Steven Hodur, Daniel (Danielle) Hodur, and Crystal Hodur; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Steven and Fadora Hodur; dear brother of Denise (late Peter) Perrone, Darrell Hodur (Linda), the late Howard (Barb) Dranger, and the late Delma Mammana; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Share online condolences with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com