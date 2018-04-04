HINTZ, Robert F.

HINTZ - Robert F. Age 83, of Cottage, NY passed away March 31, 2018. He graduated from Cattaraugus Central School and worked at Bethlehem Steel and Gowanda Country Club for many years and also as a NYS Code Enforcement Officer. Mr. Hintz was very active in Fire Service, being a Life member of Dayton Fire Dept., Catt. Co. Fire Chief's, Catt.Co. Fire Police, Catt. Co. Fire Advisory Board, Southwestern Fireman's Assoc., FASNY and Burn Treatment of Western New York. He lived by the quote "There is no honor fighting a fire that could have been prevented through education." Survived by his loving wife, Nancy (nee Rice); 2 sons, Donald (Jo Ann Bien) Hintz and Ronald Hintz and a daughter, Cathie (late Richard) Bridges and 7 grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua and Shawn Hintz, Jessica Owen, Christina Pestow, Bradley and Ryan Bridges and 8 great-grandchildren; also 2 sisters, Alberta Wulff and Barbra Westerman. Predeceased by a sister, Patricia Manning. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday April 7, 2018 at 2 PM from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 105 East Main Street in Gowanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fire Service of the donor's choice.