High winds pushing Lake Erie ice pack over the boom; flash flood watch issued

A sharp cold front associated with a strong storm system will lower the boom on the Buffalo Niagara region today.

Winds gusting up to 65 mph are possible and strong winds have been knocking down trees and power lines.

The weather service has a high wind warning in effect for all of Western New York until 8 p.m. It runs until 11 p.m. for Niagara and Orleans counties.

The southwesterly flow has created a seiche on Lake Erie, thrusting the lake waters eastward and raising the lake level by several feet.

The water level on the eastern end of Lake Erie has risen by 3 feet, while the western end has dropped by more than 5 feet, according to The Weather Channel's Tom Niziol.

Forecasters said that could cause ice remaining on the lake to be pushed over the Niagara River ice boom and into the upper river that could cause damage along the shoreline.

#LakeErie Ice now breaching the ice boom. Here is a loop from 30 minutes ago showing the ice held fast, and now showing the ice going over the boom on far right hand side. pic.twitter.com/abrXT8w6sF — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) April 4, 2018

"The remaining ice may bring erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline," the weather service said.

A spokesman for the New York Power Authority, which installs and removes the ice boom, said the boom is working like it's supposed to.

"The ice boom is designed to temporarily submerge as a limited amount of ice flows over top. In some cases, a span cable or pontoon could break loose," spokesman Lou Paonessa said in an email.

Water levels measured near the former Huntley Power Plant along the river in the Town of Tonawanda helped trigger a flash flood watch, which was issued late this morning for northern Erie County and Niagara County for areas along the upper Niagara River.

"The ice in the river is still moving, which is what we all want," Paonessa said.

Ice jams are possible, which could result in the flooding along the river, the weather service said.

The flash flood watch runs though 8 p.m.

A lakeshore flood warning is posted for Erie and Chautauqua counties through 4 p.m.

What's more?

Rain, and then possibly some snow.

Forecasters call for rain showers this morning then a slight chance for snow showers as temperatures plummet behind the cold front.

Little accumulation is expected.

The warmest temperatures of the day came in the wee early hours with the thermometer near 60 degrees.

It dipped into the 30s by 7 a.m. and is expected to continue dropping into the 20s by this evening.

Chances for show showers continue into tonight.

Forecasters expect it to stay breezy, with gusts over 30 mph.

Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the 20s, but it'll feel like it's in the teens with the wind.

Chances for snow remain in the forecast Thursday and become likely by Friday.

Daytime highs both days are forecast in the mid 30s.

And, the weekend won't be any warmer, forecasts show.

Saturday's temperatures are forecast in the 30s in Western New York:

The same unseasonable chill is expected to persist on Sunday:

Buffalo's average high temperature for this time in April is 50 degrees.