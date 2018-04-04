Share this article

print logo

High school scores & schedules (April 4)

| Published

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s games

Nonleague

Sweet Home 2, West Seneca West 1

SH: Tony Frascatore 1-3, 3B; Keith Murphy 1-3, gwrbi, 3 IP, 1 R, 6 Ks; Brian Lovering WP, 4 IP, 3 Ks

Kenmore West 2, Tonawanda 1

KW: Andrew Fron 6.2 IP, 2 H, 11 Ks; Zach LaPlante 2-3, 3B, gw run

Niagara Falls 13, Wilson 12

V-Pembroke at Akron, ppd

V-Alexander at Barker, ppd.

MINGO BAY CLASSIC

at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Division 2

Tuesday’s results

Penfield-V 10, West Seneca East 3

Jamestown 10, Lewisville (W.Va.) 5

Today’s games

Nonleague

Kenmore East at Tonawanda, 11 a.m.

Clymer at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.

V-Pembroke at Albion, noon

Fredonia at Gowanda, noon

Wilson at Lew-Port, noon

JFK at Medina, noon

Roy-Hart at West Seneca West, noon

Brocton at Falconer, ppd

Cleveland Hill at Newfane

MINGO BAY CLASSIC

at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Jamestown vs. Pikeview (W.Va.), 12:30 p.m.

Notre Dame (W.Va.) vs. W.S. East, 4:30

Thursday’s games

Nonleague

V-Alexander at Medina, 3:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Chaut. Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland Hill at East Aurora, 4:30 p.m.

V-Lyndonville at Roy-Hart, 4:45 p.m.

Gowanda at Eden, noon

WNY Maritime at Lackawanna, noon

Kenmore East at Sweet Home, noon

Randolph at Franklinville, ppd

MINGO BAY CLASSIC

at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

W.S. East vs. Gateway Regional. (N.J.), 10:30 a.m.

Sherman (W.Va.) vs. Jamestown, 8 a.m.

Friday’s games

Nonleague

Brocton at Chautauqua Lake, 1 p.m.

V-Attica at Newfane, 11 a.m.

Maryvale at Medina, 4 p.m.

East Aurora at Akron, 4:30 p.m.

JFK at Gowanda, 4:30 p.m.

Timon-SJ at West Seneca West, 4:30 p.m.

Alden at Albion, noon

JFK at Dunkirk, noon

St. Francis at Niagara Falls, noon

North Tonawanda at Tonawanda, noon

MINGO BAY CLASSIC

at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

West Seneca East vs. Hazard (Ky.), 9 a.m.

Softball

Tuesday’s games

Nonleague

Akron at Alden, ppd

Today’s games

Nonleague

CSAT at Wilson, 1 p.m.

Newfane at Niagara Falls, 3:30 p.m.

Cheektowaga at Kenmore East, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Nonleague

V-Lyndonville at Wilson, 1 p.m.

Pine Valley at Brocton, ppd

Friday’s games

Nonleague

Newfane at Lockport, 11 a.m.

Albion at Alden, noon

Boys lacrosse

Thursday’s games

Nonleague

Canisius vs. IMG Academy, TBA

There are no comments - be the first to comment