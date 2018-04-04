High school scores & schedules (April 4)
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday’s games
Nonleague
Sweet Home 2, West Seneca West 1
SH: Tony Frascatore 1-3, 3B; Keith Murphy 1-3, gwrbi, 3 IP, 1 R, 6 Ks; Brian Lovering WP, 4 IP, 3 Ks
Kenmore West 2, Tonawanda 1
KW: Andrew Fron 6.2 IP, 2 H, 11 Ks; Zach LaPlante 2-3, 3B, gw run
Niagara Falls 13, Wilson 12
V-Pembroke at Akron, ppd
V-Alexander at Barker, ppd.
MINGO BAY CLASSIC
at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Division 2
Tuesday’s results
Penfield-V 10, West Seneca East 3
Jamestown 10, Lewisville (W.Va.) 5
Today’s games
Nonleague
Kenmore East at Tonawanda, 11 a.m.
Clymer at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.
V-Pembroke at Albion, noon
Fredonia at Gowanda, noon
Wilson at Lew-Port, noon
JFK at Medina, noon
Roy-Hart at West Seneca West, noon
Brocton at Falconer, ppd
Cleveland Hill at Newfane
MINGO BAY CLASSIC
at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Jamestown vs. Pikeview (W.Va.), 12:30 p.m.
Notre Dame (W.Va.) vs. W.S. East, 4:30
Thursday’s games
Nonleague
V-Alexander at Medina, 3:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at Chaut. Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland Hill at East Aurora, 4:30 p.m.
V-Lyndonville at Roy-Hart, 4:45 p.m.
Gowanda at Eden, noon
WNY Maritime at Lackawanna, noon
Kenmore East at Sweet Home, noon
Randolph at Franklinville, ppd
MINGO BAY CLASSIC
at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
W.S. East vs. Gateway Regional. (N.J.), 10:30 a.m.
Sherman (W.Va.) vs. Jamestown, 8 a.m.
Friday’s games
Nonleague
Brocton at Chautauqua Lake, 1 p.m.
V-Attica at Newfane, 11 a.m.
Maryvale at Medina, 4 p.m.
East Aurora at Akron, 4:30 p.m.
JFK at Gowanda, 4:30 p.m.
Timon-SJ at West Seneca West, 4:30 p.m.
Alden at Albion, noon
JFK at Dunkirk, noon
St. Francis at Niagara Falls, noon
North Tonawanda at Tonawanda, noon
MINGO BAY CLASSIC
at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
West Seneca East vs. Hazard (Ky.), 9 a.m.
Softball
Tuesday’s games
Nonleague
Akron at Alden, ppd
Today’s games
Nonleague
CSAT at Wilson, 1 p.m.
Newfane at Niagara Falls, 3:30 p.m.
Cheektowaga at Kenmore East, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Nonleague
V-Lyndonville at Wilson, 1 p.m.
Pine Valley at Brocton, ppd
Friday’s games
Nonleague
Newfane at Lockport, 11 a.m.
Albion at Alden, noon
Boys lacrosse
Thursday’s games
Nonleague
Canisius vs. IMG Academy, TBA
