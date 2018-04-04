HARRILD, Phyllis I. (Musial)

HARRILD - Phyllis I. (nee Musial)

April 2, 2018 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Sidney W. Dearest mother of Elizabeth (James) Wheeler, Marie (Ralph) Bendlin and Susan (Michael) McCowan. Grandmother of Michael, James Jr., Ashley, Courtny, Kelsey, William and Jacob and great-grandmother of Kennedy and Connor. Sister of Dorothy (late Norbert) Ratajczyk. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10AM. Internment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to SPCA or Wreaths Across America. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com