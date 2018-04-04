GREENE, Anthony N.

GREENE - Anthony N. April 2, 2018. Beloved husband of Margaret Greene. Devoted father of James A. (Pamela) Greene. Dear brother of Matthew (Peggy) of Newtown, Ireland, Patrick (Marie), Benignus (Joan) of San Francisco, CA, and the late John, Michael, Andrew, Moira and Sister Bridget Greene. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave, Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 9 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14223 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory to the Blessed Sacrament Outreach. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com