Garden Notes: Clubs swing into action for spring

East Aurora Garden Club will meet at noon April 9 at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, Main and Maple streets, East Aurora. Kristy Schmitt, director of education at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, will offer a hands-on presentation, “Indulge-Delectable Botanical Luxuries,” which will include a chocolate tasting and making essential oils and bath salts. Guests are welcome. Call 655-6736.

Cheektowaga Garden Club will hold an installation dinner at 5 p.m. April 9 at Chester’s Cajun Cafe, 301 Cleveland Drive. Reservations: 836-8918.

Kenmore Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. April 10 at Kenmore United Methodist Church, Landers Road. After the business meeting, Tom Kerr, a naturalist with the Buffalo Audubon Society, will present a program on identifying local birds and discuss their nesting, migration and feeding habits. Guests welcome.

Kerr also leads weekly bird-watching programs that are open to the public. Other events: Carol Zimmerman and Dora Graziano will lead the residents of McAuley Residence in making a “Spring has Sprung” bouquet on April 17. The club’s youth gardening committee will visit the Belmont YMCA at 4 p.m. April 25 to teach attendees of the after-school program how to make floral bookmarks.

East Park Garden Club will hold its installation dinner at 6 p.m. April 10 at Ellden’s Grill, 201 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island. Call 773-1787.

Countryside Garden Club of Elma will hold a business meeting followed by bag lunch at 10 a.m. April 11, hosted by Carol Hasselback. The owner of Mystic Sprouts will discuss the benefits of nutrition from fresh greens and lead a workshop.

Amana Garden Club will hold a business meeting at 11 a.m. April 11 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca. Members should bring a brown bag lunch; desserts and beverages will be provided. At 1 p.m., Amy Miller will present a design demonstration of May Day traditions. New members welcome; call 844-8543.

Youngstown Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. April 11 at First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 100 Church St. John Farfaglia, from Cornell Cooperative Extension, will discuss annual flowers. Public is welcome.

Western New York Herb Study Group will meet at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 S. Park Ave. Jen Weber from Weber Greenhouse will discuss planting and growing herbs.

Lancaster Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. April 11 in St. John’s Lutheran Church hall. Roxanne McCoy, owner of Lilies of the Field, will be give a PowerPoint presentation, “Raising a Cutting Garden.” All welcome.

Town & Country Garden Club will hold its installation dinner at 6 p.m. April 12 at Lebro’s, 330 Campbell Blvd., Getzville.

Lyn Chimera, garden consultant and master gardener, will present “Spring Gardening Made Easy” from 7-8 p.m. April 12 at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 66 Main St., Village of Hamburg, in the Parish Meeting Room (enter via parking lot No. 3 off Pine Street). Topics will include getting your garden ready, selecting the right plant for the right place, soil conditions and alternatives to pesticides and herbicides.

Master gardeners from the Cooperative Extension will conduct a soil pH clinic from 6:30-7 p.m. For more information, call 649-9087. The event is sponsored by the Care for Creation Committee.

South Town Gardeners will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 13 at the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. Members will create a hanging plant holder out of a 5-inch soup can. Guests and new members welcome. Call 668-0209.

