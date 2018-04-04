BuffaloNews.com
High winds buffet Western New York
Mercer Avenue by Bennett High School in Buffalo is closed because of a fallen tree.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
High winds brought down a tree on this house in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
High winds brought down a tree on this house in Hamburg.
@MariaChaJohnson/Twitter
Falling tree branches damaged several cars parked on North Pearl in Allentown. This photo was taken around noon on April 4, 2018.
@MitchSSimon/Twitter
Falling tree branches damaged several cars parked on North Pearl in Allentown. This photo was taken around noon on April 4, 2018.
@MitchSSimon/Twitter
Shanon Jacobs of Amherst is buffetted by the wind as she walks down Main Street in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Rising Lake Erie water levels swallow the sand at Gallagher Beach in Buffalo Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Seagulls shield themselves from the wind and waves at Hamburg Beach Wednesday..
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People in their cars watching the wind and waves crash into Hamburg Beach Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Wind and waves crash into Hoak's restaurant and Route 5 in Hamburg Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Storm clouds race over the waves on Lake Erie off of Route 5 in Hamburg Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
High winds blow traffic signals sideways in Hamburg Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Damage caused by storm in Cheektowaga near Genesee and Transit.
@MitchinBuffalo/Twitter
A tree that broke from high winds on Bickford Aveenue in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A temporary crossing signal with a concrete base lays on the ground at Ohio Street And Fuhrmann Blvd. at the bike path as high winds rake WNY.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Submerged docks at Erie Basin Marina, as high winds push water from Lake Erie into harbor.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The wind took down two pines at around 2:30 p.m. on April 4, 2018, in Marilla, N.Y.
@JohnMikulski/Twitter
This was taken at 1:30 p.m. on April 4, 2018, at the Erie Basin Marina.
@jrmintneel/Twitter
This was taken at 2 p.m. on April 4, 2018 in Elma, N.Y.
@tammypinelli/Twitter
High winds pushed tons of lake ice over the ice boom and into Black Rock Channel where water levels nearing top of sea wall.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
High winds pushed tons of lake ice over the ice boom and into Black Rock Channel where water levels nearing top of sea wall.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Winds gusting over 60 mph toppled tractor-trailers, knocked out power and traffic signals in Western New York Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
