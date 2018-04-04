BuffaloNews.com
Buffalo State 23, Fredonia State 9
Buffalo State Ally Ruggieri runs with the ball.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fredonia Alexis Skowron runs past Buffalo State's Kendall Skuse.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State calls a time out in the first half at Buffalo State, Coyer Field in Buffalo.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fredonia Casey Villagomez runs past Buffalo State's Emily Asip.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State Ally Ruggieri runs past Fredonia Casey Villagomez.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State Morgan Hogue runs past Fredonia's Alli Coon.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fredonia Grace Dalton runs past Buffalo State's Nina Schaefer.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fredonia Casey Villagomez runs past Buffalo State's Morgan Hogue.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fredonia Alli Coon runs with the ball past Buffalo State's Alli Coon.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State Ally Ruggieri with the ball moves by Fredonia's Casey Villagomez.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State Ally Ruggieri and Fredonia's Casey Villagomez.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State Ally Ruggieri moves the ball in front of Fredonia's Morgan Sinclair.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State Nina Schaefer scores a goal against Fredonia Nicole Burrows.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State Jackie Dufresne checks Fredonia's Morgan Sinclair in the first half at Buffalo State.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State Christina Krowel checks Fredonia's Casey Villagomez.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo State Ally Ruggieri scores a goal against Fredonia Nicole Burrows.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fans enjoy the game in the pouring rain at Buffalo State, Coyer Field.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Fredonia calls a time out.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 19
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Fredonia State played Buffalo State in the State University of New York Athletic Conference women's lacrosse opener for the host Bengals at Coyer Field.
