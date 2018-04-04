BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
Buffalo Home Finder
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
UB Football spring practice
University at Buffalo player Tyree Jackson during practice on Tuesday April 3, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kayode Awosika during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kevin Marks during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player DeShondrick Foxworth during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Anthony Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kennedy Emesibe during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Joshua Gaddy during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player James Ou2019Hagan during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Theo Anderson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Tyler Mabry during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Tyree Jackson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Jack Hanauer during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kyle Vantrease during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Drew Anderson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Dominic Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Isaiah King during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo coach Lance Leipold during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Johnathan Hawkins during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Dan Kubik during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo players Jordan Collier, Tyler Maybry and James Patterson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo offensive lineman during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Johnathan Hawkins during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Anthony Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Anthony Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo players Jack Klenk and Jaret Patterson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Anthony Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Anthony Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Shemar Hayes during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Jovany Ruiz during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Anthony Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Anthony Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Antonio Nunn during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Isaiah King during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player K.J. Osborn during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player K.J. Osborn during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player K.J. Osborn during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Jake Fuzak during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player D.J. Jones during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Evin Ksiezarczyk during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Skylar Hartley during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Tyler Mabry during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Dominic Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Jack Hanauer during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Julien Bourassa during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player K.J. Osborn during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Anthony Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Taylor Riggins during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Malcolm Koonce during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Ledarius Mack during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Eric Black during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Ledarius Mack during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo players Brandon Williams and Joshua Gaddy during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player K.J. Osborn during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Matt McCarthy during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Isaiah King during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kayode Awosika during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Max Michel during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kayode Awosika during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kevin Marks during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kevin Marks during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo coach Lance Leipold during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kyle Vantrease during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kyle Vantrease during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player James Ou2019Hagan during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo assistant coach Ron Ianello during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Tyree Jackson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player K.J. Osborn during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player K.J. Osborn during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo coaches Daryl Agpalsa and Lance Leipold during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Drew Anderson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo players James Ou2019Hagan and Justin Brandon during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Drew Anderson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Tyree Jackson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Tyree Jackson and quarterback coach Jim Zebrowski during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kyle Vantrease during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Dominic Jackson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo quarterback coach Jim Zebrowski during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Jack Hanauer during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Drew Anderson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Tyree Jackson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Drew Anderson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Drew Anderson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kyle Vantrease during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Jack Hanauer during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Drew Anderson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kyle Vantrease during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Dominic Johnson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Jack Hanauer during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kadofi Wright and head coach Lance Leipold during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Evin Ksiezarczyk during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kevin Marks during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Johnathan Hawkins during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Johnathan Hawkins during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo assistant coach Rob Ianello during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Jaret Patterson during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo lineman during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Isaiah King during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Kennedy Emesibe during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Shemar Hayes during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo player Ledarius Mack during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
Fredonia State at Buffalo State women's lacrosse
Catches of the Week (April 3)
Smiles at Dyngus Day Celebration in Central Terminal
A visual journey around the globe
Smiles at Dyngus Day in the Central Terminal
Smiles at Dyngus Day in the Mickiewicz Library
Smiles at Buckethead in Iron Works
Buffalo Bandits 14, New England Black Wolves 11
Buckethead at Iron Works
Photo:
1
/ 101
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
UB's football team practices on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article