Fire official: Arrest made in connection with Shirley Avenue house blaze

An arson arrest was made in connection with a fire Wednesday that caused $120,000 damage to a two-family house on Shirley Avenue, according to Buffalo Fire Marshal Lt. Edwin Ortiz.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. at 381 Shirley Ave. in the Kensington-Bailey area, said Ortiz, among the marshals who investigated.

At the time, there were three occupants in the lower apartment and a sole occupant on the upper floor. She was later arrested on an arson charge, Ortiz said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree arson, criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment, he said.

Three Buffalo firefighters were injured battling the blaze. One firefighter dislocated a shoulder, another suffered smoke inhalation and a third firefighter suffered an eye injury, Ortiz said.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 damage to the structure and about $40,000 to contents, he said.

In addition to Ortiz, investigators were Fire Marshals Will Tyler and Richard Grochala.