Farm marketing agency moving to new pastures, in Lancaster

Farm, a Depew marketing communications firm, is on the move.

The firm, which changed its name from SKM Group a couple of years ago, is relocating to 4493 Walden Ave. in Lancaster, effective April 16. That will also be the new home of a sister company, Pathfinder, a business research firm formerly called Focused Marketing Associates.

Farm says it has outgrown its current home at 6350 Transit Road. Its Depew office will be closed April 12 and 13 while the move is underway. The firm's phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same at the new location, which is a former Ecology & Environment building. The two companies have about 70 employees combined.