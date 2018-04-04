DEC to resume soil cleanup in Middleport

As many as 30 residential lots will be excavated this year in Middleport – if their owners agree to go along with state arsenic removal plans.

The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday it will resume work this month on the ongoing removal of soil containing arsenic blown from the FMC Corp. agricultural chemical plant in the village.

The work has been unpopular with some residents, who have said at past public meetings they have seen no health impact from the arsenic. The DEC allowed residents to opt out because of complaints about dust and destroyed trees and shrubs.

This year's work is to occur on Vernon, South Vernon and South Main streets, Park and Maple avenues and Hammond Parkway. The DEC's contractors also will finish landscaping at sites they excavated last year.