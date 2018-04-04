Daily Drive Podcast: Cold weather QB nonsense
In today's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page discuss whether the Bills should draft a quarterback because he might be good in the cold and wind of Western New York.
0:00 Paul is bugged by the narrative of the Bills needing to draft a "cold weather QB"
2:30 Drafting California quarterbacks narrative
4:20 Example: Colts game in the snow and possible new Bills Stadium
7:00 Two-Minute Drill: Charlie Weis chimes in on the quarterbacks
