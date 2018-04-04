Share this article

Snow is removed from New Era Field prior to the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts game on Dec. 10, 2017. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)

Daily Drive Podcast: Cold weather QB nonsense

Published

In today's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page discuss whether the Bills should draft a quarterback because he might be good in the cold and wind of Western New York.

0:00 Paul is bugged by the narrative of the Bills needing to draft a "cold weather QB"

2:30  Drafting California quarterbacks narrative

4:20  Example: Colts game in the snow and possible new Bills Stadium

7:00 Two-Minute Drill: Charlie Weis chimes in on the quarterbacks

