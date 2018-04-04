Colleges: Canisius women's lax win streak reaches 27 in MAAC

Canisius (6-5, 3-0 MAAC) extended its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse regular season win streak to 27 with a 15-10 over Siena in Loudonville. Jourdan Roemer scored five goals, four in the second half, for the Griffs.

The Griffs outscored the Saints (4-7, 0-2 MAAC), 7-4, in the second half. Siena had an early 4-2 lead.

It was a six-point game for Roemer, who also had an assist. Lauren Smolensky had a season high four goals and an assist and Marissa Malvaso had three goals, her season high.

Rebecca VanLaeken made eight saves in goal.

The last regular season conference loss for Canisius was the final game of the 2014 regular season to Fairfield (11-9).

Next for Canisius will be MAAC home games against Monmouth at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Marist at 4 p.m. on April 11.

Baseball

After finishing second last season and fourth in 2016 in the NJCAA Division III national tournament, Niagara County Community College baseball looks primed for another successful season.

Coach Matt Clingersmith’s Thunder Wolves are off to a 13-2 start after Tuesday’s 6-5 victory over Erie CC at Sal Maglie Stadium. The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was rained out.

Freshman first baseman Vincent Chiarenza (Canisius) is batting.438 for NCCC with 13 RBIs and two home runs. Returning All-American Matt Cross (Starpoint) has 11 RBIs and two home runs. Freshman Matt Kruszka (Gowanda) has 10 RBIs.

NCCC went 10-2 on its Southern trip, including the 400th collegiate coaching victory of Clingersmith’s career.

Cornell 6, Canisius 5: Canisius tied the game in the top of the ninth when Christ Conley hit a pinch double to drive in the run then took a 5-3 lead in the 10th on a two-run double by Stephen Bennett. The Big Red, however, got the walk-off victory When Trey Baur hit a fly ball to right that landed safely on the warning track producing two runs in the bottom of the 10th.

Canisius (14-10) used nine pitchers in the game. Cornell (5-11) used eight. Senior lefty Tyler Smith took the loss for the Griffs.

Canisius will be home for a three-game Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference series against Saints Peters at the Demske Complex with a 10:30 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday and a 2:30 p.m. single game on Sunday.

Softball

Syracuse 6-10, Canisius 2-4: The Golden Griffins' losing streak reached 12 with a pair of losses to the Orange (18-14) in Syracuse. Canisius is 3-21. The Griffs had only seven hits in the doubleheader. Denver Keller had two hits in the opener and Cassie Ho two in the second game.

Canisius will open its MAAC schedule with two games at Quinnipiac on Saturday and two at Marist on Sunday.

Hockey

Ryan Schmelzer was named to the Senior CLASS Award All-America first team for his efforts on and off the ice. CLASS stands for Celebrating Loyalty, Achievement for Staying in School. A senior from Buffalo, Schmelzer compiled 40 goals and 66 assists in his four seasons of Canisius hockey.

After the Canisius season, Schmelzer signed a professional contract and joined the Adirondack Thunder of the East Coast Hockey League.