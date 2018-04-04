CERRONE, Anthony F. "Antz"

October 8, 1929 - March 31, 2018, age 88; beloved husband of the late Jule (nee Miano) Cerrone; devoted father of Cristina (Timothy) McGee, Douglas, and the late Andrea (late Richard) Krinsky; loving grandfather of Cathryn (Brian Fennell) McGee, David Krinsky, Gregory McGee, Victoria Krinsky, and the late Corbin Krinsky; dear brother of Donald (Patricia), Franklin (Marybeth), and the late Michael; he will be missed by his former wife, Louise (nee Ortiz) Cerrone, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Antz was a private attorney in the village of Williamsville for over fifty years. The family will be present Friday, April 6, 2018 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.), where prayers will be offered Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Christ the King Church, Snyder, at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Mr. Cerrone was a United States Air Force Veteran. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com