[BN] Blitz newsletter: Are the Patriots a threat to trade up for a QB now, too?

After the Patriots traded away Jimmy Garoppolo last year, losing the presumptive heir to Tom Brady, a reasonable case could've been made for the Patriots to target a quarterback in this year's draft.

But on Tuesday, when the Patriots traded receiver Brandon Cooks to the Rams in a deal that brought back a first-round pick, the thought changed slightly. Could this give the Patriots the ammo needed to trade up for a quarterback?

The short answer is yes – but the Bills probably don't have anything to worry about it. A bidding war between the Bills and Patriots for a trade up seems unlikely.

It would take a drastic reversal of tactics for Bill Belichick to offer a ransom for a trade up into the top few picks, and even if he wanted to, the Patriots might not to able to outbid the Bills anyway.

While the Bills and Patriots each own two first-round picks and two second-rounders, the Bills own significantly more overall draft capital than the Patriots. Adding up the pick values in our draft pick trading calculator, the Bills have the equivalent value of an extra first-round pick over the Patriots. That means the Patriots would struggle to match the Bills' offer in a trade for draft picks, though New England's willingness to include a player could swing things toward their favor.

Even in QB-rich draft classes, franchise quarterbacks are hard to find: The 2018 draft could rival some of the greatest quarterback classes in history, with five or more QBs potentially going in the first round. But when looking at every NFL Draft class since the NFL merger that had at least four QBs taken in Round 1 or five taken in the first two rounds, it appears QB-rich drafts don't make franchise quarterbacks any easier to come by.

Bills reportedly meeting with quarterback Baker Mayfield next week: The Oklahoma quarterback will reportedly spend time with the Bills next Tuesday and Wednesday. Pro Football Focus ranks him the No. 1 overall prospect.

In dig at #BillsMafia, Jacksonville minor league team to host Folding Table Appreciation Night: Remember when Bills fans invaded Jacksonville for the playoff game? So do they. "After being traumatized by Buffalo Bills fans, we will show our gratitude for Jacksonville-area folding tables that provide quality surfaces to work, party and eat on during Folding Table Appreciation Night,” the team said.

Linebacker Will Compton, who visited Bills, signs with Titans: The Bills still need a middle linebacker, but it won't be Compton.

Rob Gronkowski surprises Pats fan awaiting heart transplant: A 27-year-old Patriots fan posted a YouTube video asking Gronk to visit her, so the affable tight end came through.

Frank Reich to present Call to Courage Award: Saints linebacker Demario Davis will be honored with the annual award created by Reich 17 years ago. The breakfast is at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo on April 14.

