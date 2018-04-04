Blackwell's two goals lead Amerks to win

Collin Blackwell scored his second goal of the game 36 seconds into the third period to give the Rochester Americans a 3-2 victory over Laval Rocket at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec Wednesday night.

Blackwell continued his hot hand. He has 11 points in his last five games, 17 in his last 10. His overtime goal produced a win over Charlotte last Friday.

Danny O’Regan had an assist on each of Blackwell’s goals as third-place Rochester (34-20-11-6) expanded its lead over fourth place Utica in the North Division standings of the American Hockey League. Utica was idle Wednesday, but will play an 11 a.m. game at Toronto today.

Blackwell’s first goal tied the game at 1 in the first period. Sean Malone scored the second Amerks goal. tying the game at 2-all with 21 seconds left in the second period. It was his 11th of the season.

Jonas Johansson had 19 saves for Rochester, which will begin a four-game final home stand on Friday against Belleville on Friday night.