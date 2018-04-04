Bisons name Joe Biagini their Opening Day starter

Joe Biagini will be the Opening Day starter for the Buffalo Bisons, the team announced late Wednesday afternoon.

Biaigini will pitch when the Herd plays against the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The announced starting rotation has Biagini followed by lefty Ryan Borucki, righty Deck McGuire, righty Taylor Guerrieri and righty Chris Rowley. Should that rotation hold, and all the games get played, Borucki is in line to get the start for the Bisons' home opener on April 12 against Indianapolis at 2:05 p.m.

The 27-year-old Biagini is in his third season in the Toronto Blue Jays organization after being acquired in the Rule-V draft from San Francisco in 2015. He went 3-13 with the Jays last season making 18 starts with 44 appearances. He started four games for the Bisons in 2017, going 1-1 with a 3.12 earned run average.

Biagini is making a transition to a starting role after spending all of 2016 in the bullpen, including 60 relief appearances for Toronto that season.