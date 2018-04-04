Bills sign DE Terrence Fede

The Bills added depth along their defensive line Wednesday by signing former Dolphins defensive end Terrence Fede to a one-year deal.

Fede, 26, was a 2014 seventh-round pick of the Dolphins. He owns one sack and 50 tackles in 51 career games played, with no starts.

His name is pronounced fuh-DAY.

Fede played 16 percent of Miami's defensive snaps last season and 75 percent of special teams snaps. The 6-foot-4, 257-pounder was the first player ever drafted out of Marist College.

Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson are the Bills' starters at defensive end, with Eddie Yarbrough, Trent Murphy and Owa Odighizuwa slotted as primary backups. Marquavius Lewis and Cap Capi are also in the fray.