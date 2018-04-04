Bills free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews reportedly visits Titans

Bills free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews' free agency tour continued with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN.

Matthews is familiar with Nashville, having played at Vanderbilt.

He previously visited the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots and is said to have an offer from the Cardinals.

Matthews could be a veteran leader, despite being only 26, for a Titans' receiving corps that is inexperienced. Rishard Matthews is the lone experienced receiver on the roster with Corey Davis, Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor only having a year of experience.

Matthews is among nine of the Bills' 18 unrestricted free agents who have yet to find a home.