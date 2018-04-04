Beer notes: Halfway to Oktoberfest at Flying Bison, sours at Pizza Plant

Flying Bison rolls out German fundraiser

Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.) will host the Buffalo Dortmund Sister City Committee for a Halfway to Oktoberfest fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. April 7.

For a $20 donation at the door, attendees will enjoy live music by the Auslanders, a variety of German snacks, and two beer tokens. Flying Bison has brewed a special Dortmund-style lager bier for the event.

Flying Bison will also release its latest bottled batch of Juice Caboose, New England-style IPA (India pale ale) on April 5. The beer will be available at the brewery, as well as area beer retailers including all Buffalo-area Wegmans stores. Call 873-1557.

Pizza Plant embraces sours

Pizza Plant (7770 Transit Road, East Amherst) will host Sour Power at noon April 15. The event will feature 15 different sour beers on tap, as well as a selection of bottles. Customers can purchase a bottle for half price with the purchase of a flight of five sour drafts. Call 632-0800.

Thin Man to release a play on Lay's

Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.) will release its Trial By Wombat in 16-ounce cans at 11 a.m. April 7. The 7 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) New England-style IPA is brewed with Australian Galaxy hops and flaked oats for a hazy appearance, and notes of peach, pineapple and orange. There is a one case limit per person.

Thin Man will also release a new IPA, Haze Potato Chips (draft and crowlers only). This beer was brewed in collaboration with Ireland’s Lough Gill Brewery and uses Nelson Sauvin and Citra cryo hops, as well as red potatoes, yielding notes of peach, gooseberry and citrus. Call 923-4100.

New York Beer Project works with Perry's Ice Cream

New York Beer Project (6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport) will tap its newest collaboration with Perry’s Ice Cream at 5 p.m. April 5. The beer is called Superhero Sour, featuring the flavors of cherry, lemon and raspberry in Perry’s Superhero ice cream. $1 from each pint will go to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The beer is a 4.5 percent ABV sour beer brewed with Pilsner malt and wheat, Mosaic hops and Greek yogurt for souring. Lemon peel, raspberry puree, blueberry puree and tart cherry concentrate were added for an abundance of fruit flavors. Call 743-6927.

Thawfest to invade RiverWorks again

Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.) will present Thawfest 2018 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm April 7. General admission tickets are $39 (available at Thawfest.com), and include a commemorative tasting glass, live music by The Strictly Hip and samples from over 50 local breweries, distilleries and vineyards.

VIP tickets are available for $59, enabling attendees an extra hour of sampling (starting at 5:30 pm) as well as a special VIP area with finger foods. Call 342-2292.

Rusty Nickel returns its Polar Vortex

Rusty Nickel Brewing Company (4350 Seneca St., West Seneca) has tapped the annual return of its popular Dubbel Polar Vortex. The 7.5 percent ABV Belgian Dubbel ale is brewed with coconut palm sugar for mild sweetness and warmth. Call 608-6155.

My City Brew brews more Byson Brown

MyCity Brew has brewed extra batches of the Byson Brown Dunkel dark session lager at 12 Gates Brewing Company (80 Earhart Drive, East Amherst). Flights of the four test batch variants will be available for $10 starting at 4 p.m. April 9 and will be on tap until the beer runs out. Call 906-6600.