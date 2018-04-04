Share this article

print logo

Area colleges (April 5)

| Published

area colleges

Wednesday’s results

BASEBALL

Cornell 6, Canisius 5 (10)

St. Bonaventure at Penn State, ppd.

SOFTBALL

Syracuse 6-10, Canisius 2-4

Niagara at Robert Morris (2), ppd.

Youngstown St. at St. Bona (2), ppd.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Keuka at Medaille, ppd.

Hilbert 5, SUNY Poly 4

H (3-4): Joshua Schindler 2 g

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Canisius 15, Siena 10

Hilbert 20, Alfred 9

H (1-5): Brooklynn Gormel 7 g

For Division I information

UB: www.ubbulls.com

Canisius: www.gogriffs.com

Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com

Bona: www.gobonnies.com

There are no comments - be the first to comment