Area colleges (April 5)
Wednesday’s results
BASEBALL
Cornell 6, Canisius 5 (10)
St. Bonaventure at Penn State, ppd.
SOFTBALL
Syracuse 6-10, Canisius 2-4
Niagara at Robert Morris (2), ppd.
Youngstown St. at St. Bona (2), ppd.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Keuka at Medaille, ppd.
Hilbert 5, SUNY Poly 4
H (3-4): Joshua Schindler 2 g
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Canisius 15, Siena 10
Hilbert 20, Alfred 9
H (1-5): Brooklynn Gormel 7 g
