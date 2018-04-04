Allentown prepares for first gallery walk of spring

In Buffalo, we mark the change of seasons with certain rituals. For Polish Catholics, Polish former Catholics or anyone who enjoys our company (and beer), it's Dyngus Day. For others, it's a serene stroll through Delaware Park, already filled with the sound of chirping birds.

But if you're an art lover, chances are you associate the first Allentown First Fridays gallery walk with the beginning of spring. That happens on April 6, when about a dozen neighborhood venues fling open their doors to roving art hordes in search of free wine, cubed cheese and intellectual stimulation.

Gallery-walkers can peek into the new event space Georgette (69 Elmwood Ave.), which hosts a record release show for the musician known as Marigold at 7. They can check out new work by Atlanta-born artist Andie Jairam at El Museo (91 Allen St.). Or they can swing by a garden party hosted by the artist collective Pine Apple Company (65 Allen St.) from 6 to 9 p.m.

A full list of shows and activities is online at the April's First Friday Gallery Walk Facebook event page.

Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk: 6 to 9 p.m. April 6 in venues throughout Allentown. Search Facebook for "April's First Friday Gallery Walk" for more information.