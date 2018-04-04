A look at what's been done at other hockey arenas

Some key renovations completed at NHL arenas built in the 1990s, listing year of opening:

Air Canada Centre, Toronto (1999) – 2008-2010: $48 million renovation of atrium, 30-50 foot video wall and outdoor plaza. $10 million upgrade in 2015, including new scoreboard.

Amalie Arena, Tampa (1996) – $35 million renovation prior to 2012 Republican National Convention: Rebuilt entrance, addition of new padded seats, removal of two upper sections for bar, stage, organ, 11,000-square-foot outdoor party deck, climate controls, lighting, largest video board in North America. Another $25 million after 2015 Stanley Cup final for reconstruction of club level, addition of loge seats and new concession stands and restrooms.

BB&T Center, Sunrise, Fla. (1998) – From 2011-2013, replaced seats in lower bowl, built Club Red center ice seating on lower level and county-funded new scoreboard ($4 million) to acquire 2015 NHL draft.

Bell Centre, Montreal (1996) – Ongoing $100 million renovation project for replacement of all seats, upgrades to concourses, addition of restaurants, conversion of Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal into pedestrian-only street.

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville (1996) – Nearly $70 million in renovation since 2011, including replacement of all seats, new bar arena, service level and locker room enhancements.

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa (1996) – $15 million renovation in 2014 included upgrades to club level and social gathering spots on 100 level.

Capital One Arena, Washington (1997) – $40 million renovation planned for summer of 2018 to replace all seats. Sound systems, concourses, concessions all upgraded, new team store.

Scottrade Center, St. Louis (1994) – Spent $34 million last summer on a new jumbotron, ice plant, team dressing room, concession stands, lighting and sound systems.

Staples Center, Los Angeles (1999) – Spent $20 million in 2016 to upgrade 170 suites, premium areas, sound/lighting and team store.

TD Garden, Boston (1995) – Spending $160 million from 2014-2019 to upgrade arena and build 1.87 million-square-foot retail, office, residential and hotel complex dubbed The Hub on Causeway that's connected to arena and allowed expansion of building's footprint and atrium.

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia (1996) – Over the next three years, a $250 million renovation will create court- and rink-side luxury boxes and eliminate many in the roof and mezzanine levels. Each level of the arena, including team dressing rooms, will be completely renovated and widened.

Source: Buffalo News research