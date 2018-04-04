5 things about new Bills defensive end Terrence Fede

The Bills added depth along their defensive line Wednesday by signing former Dolphins defensive end Terrence Fede to a one-year deal.

Here are five things to know about him:

First from Marist: Fede was the first player to be drafted from Marist (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) when he was selected in the seventh round (No. 234) by the Dolphins. He had a school record 13 sacks as a senior and 31 for his college career. He was named the Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and was named an All-American by five organizations.

Lone sack: He has one career sack and it was recorded in his rookie season. He took down Jacksonville's Blake Bortles, also a rookie at the time, for a 4-yard loss.

Chance for more: He played career-high 210 defensive snaps in 2015 and saw increased opportunities following the suspension of Dion Jordan. Were it not for some of Jordan's indiscretions in 2014 and '15, Fede might have ended up on the practice squad. He appeared in 11 games a rookie and 15 in 2015.

In 2017: Fede appeared in all 16 games for the first time in his career. He was expected to miss the start of the season because of a sprained knee suffered late in the preseason, but recovered in time to be active for the opener. Fede played 16 percent of Miami's defensive snaps last season and 75 percent of special teams snaps. He had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble.

'South Beach is undefeated': Fede says he was told by the Dolphins' veterans to be wary of the glitz and glamour of South Beach when he got to Miami. “South Beach is undefeated,” Fede said. After four years with the Dolphins, Fede said in December, “I’ve never been on South Beach. Never.”