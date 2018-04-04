3 can't-miss shows: Silent Disco, Marigold, Space Cubs

Silent Disco Dance Party, 9 p.m. April 6 at Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.), $25-$30.

Between performances by buzzing indie acts (Wolf Alice, Superorganism) and returning new favorites (Upstate Rubdown), Friday night in Buffalo certainly has a fine mix of musical options, or a "good problem" as I prefer to call it. But for the sake of mixing things up, direct yourself to the Cobblestone District for the latest Rise Collaborative Silent Disco.

Following up its most recent Halloween party at RiverWorks, the Buffalo boosting crew is welcoming back the Western New York-based company SE² Silent Disco to provide the musical entertainment for the evening.

For those unfamiliar with the popular late-night festival event, partygoers are each given their own specialized headphones that are keyed into three music channels: 1990s hip-hop/pop, 2000s hip-hop/pop and EDM/remixes. Pick whichever channel is speaking to you for a personalized dance party experience.

Discounted advance tickets are still available and will get you your first drink on the house.

Marigold, 7 p.m. April 6 at Georgette (69 Elmwood Ave.), $10.

Marigold, the solo project of Head North drummer Ben Lieber, will be sharing a collection of new music this weekend in one of Allentown's newest spaces.

Lieber's self-titled record, the second under this solo moniker, finds the musician leaving behind the pop-punk sounds of Head North, in addition to his freshman offering "Counterfeit Art," for a reflective, folk-rock/Americana vibe.

The intimate show also will give people one of the first looks at versatile new event space Georgette, located on the second floor of the Wrafterbuilt complex in Allentown. Community Beer Works will be providing refreshments.

Space Cubs, 8 p.m. April 7 at Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $5.

Space Cubs is gearing up to celebrate the release of the band's fully realized new five-track EP "What If."

Formally the solo project of electronic musician Suzanne Bonifacio, the act has since evolved into a quartet, enlisting the likes of collaborator Shawn Lewis, formally of the art-pop project Lesionread, artist Adam Pressley and scene veteran Ken Culton.

The EP's first single, the eerie "Quitting," was shared last month and can be streamed below.

On hand for support will be a trio of rock-heavy supporting locals including the raw garage-punk outfit Jack, guitar hero Sonny Baker and grungy rock group Bold Folly.

Space Cubs will follow the release show with batch of concerts in the Northeast beginning later this month in Montreal and will then hit the road this summer for a proper East Coast tour in support of the record.

A second EP, a much darker offering than the happier "What If," will also be shared later this year.